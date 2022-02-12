Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) to Issue $0.98 Quarterly Dividend

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 11th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of 0.98 per share by the conglomerate on Friday, March 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%.

Honeywell International has raised its dividend payment by 23.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Honeywell International has a payout ratio of 40.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Honeywell International to earn $9.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.5%.

NASDAQ HON opened at $186.99 on Friday. Honeywell International has a 1 year low of $186.55 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $205.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.38.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in Honeywell International by 10.4% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 5.2% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 241,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,314,000 after buying an additional 12,025 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Honeywell International by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,817,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,659,440,000 after buying an additional 165,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Honeywell International by 5.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,661,961,000 after buying an additional 613,394 shares during the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $228.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $229.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.29.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

