Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target Cut to $162.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $173.00 to $162.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $221.00 to $197.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $192.69.

GPN opened at $146.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.08 and its 200-day moving average is $149.28. The stock has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a PE ratio of 46.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Global Payments has a twelve month low of $116.75 and a twelve month high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 31.55%.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.28, for a total value of $64,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock worth $205,885 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Global Payments by 48.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after acquiring an additional 36,216 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 11.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 54,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,246,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 5.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 22.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after buying an additional 4,303 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 0.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 32,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

