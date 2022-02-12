The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by 4.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock opened at $24.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.42. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $22.34 and a 52 week high of $27.61.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. It invests in sectors, such as financial services, energy and utilities, food and beverage, telecommunications, consumer products and healthcare. The company was founded on November 18, 2003 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

