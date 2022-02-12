B2Digital, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BTDG) Short Interest Down 78.9% in January

B2Digital, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BTDG) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,600 shares, a decrease of 78.9% from the January 15th total of 287,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,292,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

B2Digital stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. B2Digital has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.

Get B2Digital alerts:

About B2Digital

B2Digital, Inc engages in the provision of full service live sports events. The firm aims to create and develop minor league champions. It also develops systems and technologies for event management, digital ticketing sales, digital video distribution, digital marketing, pay-per-view, fighter management, merchandise sales, brand management, and financial control systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for B2Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.