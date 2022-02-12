B2Digital, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BTDG) Short Interest Down 78.9% in January

B2Digital, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BTDG) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,600 shares, a decrease of 78.9% from the January 15th total of 287,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,292,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
B2Digital stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. B2Digital has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.
About B2Digital
