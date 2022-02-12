Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) Short Interest Update

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 76.1% from the January 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKKLY opened at $23.27 on Friday. Bangkok Bank Public has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $23.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.26.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Bangkok Bank Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Bangkok Bank Public Co Ltd. engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Banking, International Banking, Investment Banking, and Others. The Domestic Banking segment provides loans, deposits, trade finance, remittances and payments, electronic services, credit cards, debit cards, and related other financial services.

