Short Interest in Icade SA (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) Decreases By 93.3%

Icade SA (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 93.3% from the January 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CDMGF shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Icade from €85.00 ($97.70) to €78.00 ($89.66) in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Icade in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oddo Bhf cut Icade from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on Icade in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Icade presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.09.

CDMGF stock opened at $68.13 on Friday. Icade has a twelve month low of $68.00 and a twelve month high of $92.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.47 and its 200-day moving average is $79.26.

As an investor and a developer, Icade is an integrated real estate player that designs innovative real estate products and services adapted to new urban lifestyles and habits. By placing corporate social responsibility and innovation at the core of its strategy, Icade is closely involved with stakeholders and users in the citiesÂlocal authorities and communities, companies and employees, institutions and associationsÂ As an office and healthcare property investor (portfolio value of Â11.6bn as of 06/30/2020 on a proportionate consolidation basis) and as a property developer (2019 economic revenues of nearly Â1bn), Icade has been able to reinvent the real estate business and foster the emergence of tomorrow's greener, smarter and more responsible cities.

