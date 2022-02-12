Omni Partners US LLC Acquires Shares of 72,774 SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL)

Omni Partners US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 72,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,000. Omni Partners US LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SciPlay at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SciPlay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,790,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in SciPlay in the third quarter worth approximately $5,197,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in SciPlay in the third quarter worth approximately $290,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SciPlay in the third quarter worth approximately $21,866,000. Finally, Bardin Hill Management Partners LP acquired a new position in SciPlay in the third quarter worth approximately $12,093,000. 16.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:SCPL opened at $12.93 on Friday. SciPlay Co. has a twelve month low of $10.75 and a twelve month high of $22.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.32 and a 200-day moving average of $16.54.
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on SciPlay from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet downgraded SciPlay from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Macquarie set a $20.00 price target on SciPlay in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on SciPlay from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.56.
SciPlay Profile
SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.
