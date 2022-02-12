Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,609,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 651,865 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 7.07% of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF worth $412,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMH. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 121.8% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,220,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,649,000 after acquiring an additional 670,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 36,911.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 283,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,559,000 after acquiring an additional 282,369 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 64.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 262,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,772,000 after purchasing an additional 102,553 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 80.5% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 252,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,391,000 after purchasing an additional 112,778 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 201,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,575,000 after purchasing an additional 25,982 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $265.25 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $216.14 and a fifty-two week high of $318.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $293.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.06.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $1.573 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF’s previous annual dividend of $1.50.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.