Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,625,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,066,488 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.53% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $461,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 226.9% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 134,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Shares of BAM opened at $58.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $95.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.30 and a 12 month high of $62.47.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 4.91%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 24.41%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BAM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.35.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.