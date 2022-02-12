Morgan Stanley Trims Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,051,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,326 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 4.20% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $484,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VOT. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $220.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $236.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.31. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $198.89 and a 12-month high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

