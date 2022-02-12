Shelton Capital Management Purchases New Shares in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 13.8% in the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,975,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,832,000 after purchasing an additional 603,601 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 195.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 723,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,032,000 after purchasing an additional 479,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 3,262.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 491,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,023,000 after purchasing an additional 476,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 15.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,573,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,315,000 after purchasing an additional 209,572 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 83.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 455,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,272,000 after purchasing an additional 207,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Shares of HAIN stock opened at $37.06 on Friday. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.16 and a 1-year high of $48.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.44 and its 200 day moving average is $40.72. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $475.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HAIN shares. Maxim Group increased their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Consumer Edge raised The Hain Celestial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cfra dropped their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised The Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

In other news, insider Engaged Capital Llc sold 14,079,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $633,577,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.