Shelton Capital Management Takes Position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,197 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Perficient by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,749 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Perficient by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 976 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Perficient by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,921 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Perficient by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Perficient by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,812 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $100.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.19 and a 200-day moving average of $119.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Perficient, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.12 and a twelve month high of $153.28.
About Perficient
Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.
