Shelton Capital Management Lowers Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Shelton Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 59,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 482.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 85,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 70,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 307.7% during the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFG opened at $76.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.33. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.86 and a 12 month high of $80.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.59.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.20. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.22%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PFG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.92.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

