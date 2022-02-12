Idle (IDLE) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $76,317.00

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. Idle has a total market capitalization of $4.84 million and $76,317.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idle coin can currently be bought for $1.28 or 0.00003034 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Idle has traded down 21.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002371 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00044352 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,894.36 or 0.06857502 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,115.33 or 0.99782253 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00047312 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006470 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00049180 BTC.

Idle Coin Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,782,276 coins. Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . The official website for Idle is idle.finance . The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com

Buying and Selling Idle

