Throne Trading Down 7.1% Over Last 7 Days (THN)

Throne (CURRENCY:THN) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. One Throne coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000322 BTC on popular exchanges. Throne has a market capitalization of $52.95 million and approximately $3.65 million worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Throne has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002371 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00044352 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,894.36 or 0.06857502 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,115.33 or 0.99782253 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00047312 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006470 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00049180 BTC.

About Throne

Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 389,187,104 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT

Throne Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Throne directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Throne should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Throne using one of the exchanges listed above.

