Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 14th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0183 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

Shares of TSE:DIV opened at C$3.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.83 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.82. Diversified Royalty has a 12-month low of C$2.39 and a 12-month high of C$3.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$374.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.42.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$9.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Diversified Royalty will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

