Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Ceridian HCM updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:CDAY opened at $71.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.41. The company has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.30 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ceridian HCM has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $130.37.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Ceridian HCM from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ceridian HCM from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Ceridian HCM from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.90.

In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total value of $774,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 3,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.48, for a total transaction of $309,256.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 522,975 shares of company stock valued at $54,927,853. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ceridian HCM stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 532,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,865 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.36% of Ceridian HCM worth $51,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

