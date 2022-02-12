Mariner LLC Acquires 1,134 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $7,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in MetLife by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in MetLife by 385.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 81.3% in the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET opened at $71.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.08. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.37 and a 12-month high of $72.55.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $20.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.67 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

MET has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.47.

In other MetLife news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $2,596,513.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $3,996,478.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

