Mariner LLC Has $9.35 Million Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,589 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned 0.13% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $9,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 143.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,801,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $560,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416,740 shares during the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $18,271,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 19,946.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 172,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,213,000 after acquiring an additional 171,142 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,319,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,856,000 after buying an additional 127,442 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 20.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 647,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,527,000 after buying an additional 110,138 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV opened at $103.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.65. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $89.38 and a 52-week high of $105.25.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.