Zacks Investment Management Has $2.22 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Zacks Investment Management reduced its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,659 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,594.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 10,386,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,615,000 after buying an additional 9,773,245 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,957,029,000 after buying an additional 5,784,056 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13,102.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,074,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,980,000 after buying an additional 4,043,143 shares in the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 6,336,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,908,000 after buying an additional 3,238,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,425,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,673,178,000 after buying an additional 2,238,303 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $71.51 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.17.

