817,486 Shares in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Purchased by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 817,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,982,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 40.0% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Cypress Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 250.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock opened at $12.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 17.58, a quick ratio of 17.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.26. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $24.95.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $277.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.16 million. Research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SOFI. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SoFi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.36.

In related news, insider Micah Heavener sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Thomas Clayton Wilkes sold 10,076,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $217,656,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,543,508 shares of company stock valued at $378,607,910. Corporate insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

