First Manhattan Co. Increases Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 65.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,960 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,916 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,364,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 85.1% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 174 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3,375.0% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 278 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 10.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 218,309 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $79,677,000 after buying an additional 21,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $468.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $548.00 to $487.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.57.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $316.72 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $485.83. The company has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.56, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $362.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $402.00.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

