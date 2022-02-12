Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. cut its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,953,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,968,879 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $255,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 141.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 136.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

FAST opened at $51.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.28. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $43.37 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.21.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.02%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fastenal from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,741.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,630 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $417,623.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.