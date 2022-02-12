Invesco Ltd. Sells 41,222 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 839,286 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 41,222 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Waters were worth $299,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in Waters by 168.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 4,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Waters by 2,155.6% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 203 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Waters by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 82,406 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,444,000 after purchasing an additional 15,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Waters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $461,000. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $369.67.

Shares of WAT opened at $321.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $340.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $362.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $258.91 and a 12 month high of $428.22. The company has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.86.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $836.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.40 million. Waters had a return on equity of 271.71% and a net margin of 25.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total value of $1,344,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

