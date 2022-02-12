Veritable L.P. Sells 262 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Veritable L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HZNP. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 16,494.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,571,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $147,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,546 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 24.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,450,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $510,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,282 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,872,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 134.4% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,400,000 after purchasing an additional 672,174 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 137.3% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,084,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,525,000 after purchasing an additional 627,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.50.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.40, for a total transaction of $5,120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 8,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $943,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 243,087 shares of company stock valued at $23,131,766 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP opened at $96.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a PE ratio of 41.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.09. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1 year low of $79.81 and a 1 year high of $120.54.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

