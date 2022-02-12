Herc (NYSE:HRI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Herc (NYSE:HRI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Herc had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The company had revenue of $578.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

HRI stock opened at $149.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $161.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.28. Herc has a 12 month low of $66.40 and a 12 month high of $203.14. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a $0.575 dividend. This is an increase from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is 32.26%.

Several research firms have commented on HRI. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Herc from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Herc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Herc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $222.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.67.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Herc stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 193.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,741 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.36% of Herc worth $11,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 93.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

