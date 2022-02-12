Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Receives $62.11 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.11.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MRCY shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company.

In related news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 1,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $74,697.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,437,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,842,000 after acquiring an additional 31,771 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,163,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,232,000 after acquiring an additional 89,568 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,514,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,507,000 after acquiring an additional 603,370 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 369.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,024,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,822,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,915 shares during the last quarter. 98.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRCY stock opened at $52.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Mercury Systems has a 1-year low of $44.44 and a 1-year high of $79.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.81, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.99.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $220.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.43 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

