Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Receives $168.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $168.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KRNT shares. StockNews.com downgraded Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum upgraded Kornit Digital to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Kornit Digital from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Kornit Digital from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Kornit Digital by 14.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,139,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,933,000 after acquiring an additional 142,048 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 11.4% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 430,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,495,000 after purchasing an additional 44,117 shares during the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the third quarter worth about $2,225,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 186.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 11,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the third quarter worth about $14,171,000. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KRNT stock opened at $92.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.30 and a beta of 1.85. Kornit Digital has a 1 year low of $84.21 and a 1 year high of $181.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.49.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $86.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.16 million. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 6.67%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kornit Digital will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

