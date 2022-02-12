DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) Receives $7.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.50.
A number of research firms have issued reports on DBVT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DBV Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of DBV Technologies from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Societe Generale lowered shares of DBV Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of DBV Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of DBV Technologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.
DBV Technologies stock opened at $1.46 on Wednesday. DBV Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $6.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.57.
About DBV Technologies
DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.
