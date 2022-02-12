Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.770-$1.810 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

REXR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Monday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.80.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Shares of REXR stock opened at $69.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1 year low of $45.90 and a 1 year high of $81.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 104.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.70.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 26.46%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 143.28%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.