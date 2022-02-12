PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on March 1st

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a payout ratio of 99.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect PennantPark Floating Rate Capital to earn $1.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 99.1%.

Shares of PFLT stock opened at $13.42 on Friday. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 1 year low of $11.56 and a 1 year high of $13.92. The stock has a market cap of $522.56 million, a PE ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 68.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 7.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 3,517 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 5.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. 23.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company invests in small market-cap and public middle market companies located in the U.S. and to a limited extent non-US companies. The fund invests in equity securities such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments with investment size of $2 to $20 million.

