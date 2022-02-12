Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Isabella Bank had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 6.36%.

Isabella Bank stock opened at $25.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.44 million and a PE ratio of 14.85. Isabella Bank has a 1-year low of $19.65 and a 1-year high of $29.00.

ISBA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Isabella Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Isabella Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Isabella Bank Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Isabella Bank. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, cash management services, mobile and internet banking, electronic bill pay services, and automated teller machines.

