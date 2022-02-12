Bluebird Merchant Ventures (LON:BMV) Trading Down 2.9%

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Limited (LON:BMV) fell 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.70 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.70 ($0.02). 100,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 529,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.75 ($0.02).
The stock has a market cap of £10.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2.19 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.
Bluebird Merchant Ventures Company Profile (LON:BMV)
