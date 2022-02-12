Bluebird Merchant Ventures (LON:BMV) Trading Down 2.9%

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Limited (LON:BMV) fell 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.70 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.70 ($0.02). 100,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 529,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.75 ($0.02).

The stock has a market cap of £10.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2.19 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and developing of gold properties. It holds interests in the Gubong project and Kochang project located in South Korea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

