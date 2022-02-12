Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Seagen updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Seagen stock opened at $125.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.99. The company has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.77 and a beta of 0.77. Seagen has a fifty-two week low of $118.00 and a fifty-two week high of $192.79.

SGEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Seagen from $195.00 to $146.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Seagen from $154.00 to $132.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Seagen from $198.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Seagen from $254.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.67.

In other news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 45,449 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total value of $6,756,448.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,043 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.97, for a total value of $2,385,508.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 406,789 shares of company stock valued at $63,582,891 in the last three months. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

