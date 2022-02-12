Touchstone Exploration (OTCMKTS:PBEGF) Shares Up 0.8%

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBEGF)’s stock price shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.28 and last traded at $1.26. 12,257 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 20,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Touchstone Exploration from C$3.50 to C$2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.31 and its 200-day moving average is $1.41.

Touchstone Exploration, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas. Its properties include WD-8, WD-4, Coora, Barrackpore, Fyzabad, Icacos, Palo Seco, San Fancique, New Dome, and Saouth Palo Seco. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Alberta, Canada.

