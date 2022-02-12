Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) Trading Up 0.7%

Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLAF)’s stock price was up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.81 and last traded at $16.81. Approximately 619 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 1,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.69.

Separately, Scotiabank raised their target price on Transcontinental from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.74.

Transcontinental, Inc engages in the provision of print and digital media, flexible packaging, and publishing services. It operates through the following business segments: Printing Sector, Packaging Sector, and Other. The Printing Sector generates revenues from an integrated service offering for retailers, including premedia services, flyer and in-store marketing product printing, and door-to-door distribution, as well as an array of innovative print solutions for newspapers, magazines, 4-colour books and personalized and mass marketing products.

