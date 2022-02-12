Gratomic (OTCMKTS:CBULF) Trading 2% Higher

Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF)’s stock price traded up 2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.06 and last traded at $1.02. 14,518 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 57,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.03.

Gratomic Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CBULF)

Gratomic, Inc is a canadian-based junior exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of exploration assets located in Canada and Namibia. The firm’s project portfolio includes Aukum and Buckingham Graphite property. The company was founded on February 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

