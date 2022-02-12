Shangri-La Asia (OTCMKTS:SHALY) Trading 6.7% Higher

Shangri-La Asia Limited (OTCMKTS:SHALY)’s stock price was up 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.10 and last traded at $17.07. Approximately 2,200 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 150% from the average daily volume of 880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.45.
About Shangri-La Asia (OTCMKTS:SHALY)
