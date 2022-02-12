JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JCTR) Stock Price Down 1.8%

JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JCTR) shares dropped 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $60.97 and last traded at $60.97. Approximately 11 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.06.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.47.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JCTR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.51% of JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

