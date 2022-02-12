Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Grows Position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 68.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 32,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 30,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 39,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FATE shares. Citigroup upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.38.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $1,206,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 15,977 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $958,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,702 shares of company stock valued at $7,325,237. 18.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FATE opened at $37.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.30 and a 200-day moving average of $60.39. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.50 and a 52 week high of $118.14.

Fate Therapeutics Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

