Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys 2,514 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 140.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,307 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 43.6% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 292,614 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $47,959,000 after buying an additional 88,905 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 9.4% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 2,571 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 179,502 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $29,420,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 41.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,548 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 32.7% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 19,616 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after buying an additional 4,834 shares during the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $192.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $178.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.63. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.77 and a 1-year high of $210.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.79. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.92) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 147.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Expedia Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $205.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.82.

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 19,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.50, for a total value of $3,693,795.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total transaction of $3,603,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,132 shares of company stock worth $17,648,681 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

