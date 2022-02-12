Wealthspire Advisors LLC Invests $348,000 in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 17,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CII. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,703,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 115.3% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 156,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 83,746 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 9.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 651,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,421,000 after acquiring an additional 58,270 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 424.6% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 57,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 46,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 8.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 413,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,343,000 after acquiring an additional 31,467 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CII stock opened at $20.58 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.13 and a 12 month high of $22.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.15.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0995 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%.

About BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund

BlackRock Enhanced Capital & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide investors with a combination of current income and capital appreciation. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities of US and foreign issuers. The company was founded on April 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

