Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 819 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 229,913 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $16,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Fortive by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,605,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,152 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its holdings in Fortive by 1,139.1% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 96,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after acquiring an additional 88,608 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fortive by 4.9% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fortive by 0.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 112,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,983,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its holdings in Fortive by 270.0% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 176,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,481,000 after acquiring an additional 129,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $65.26 on Friday. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $63.04 and a one year high of $79.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.06 and its 200 day moving average is $73.59. The firm has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.28, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 17.28%.

FTV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fortive in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Fortive from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Fortive from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Fortive from $86.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.50.

In other news, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total value of $1,279,747.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $181,615.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.