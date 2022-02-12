CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Acquired by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 35.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $488,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CBRE. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CBRE Group from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

CBRE Group stock opened at $101.51 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.72 and a 12 month high of $111.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.42.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

