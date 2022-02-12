$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) to report earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for HubSpot’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.59. HubSpot reported earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 48.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that HubSpot will report full year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for HubSpot.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $369.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.52 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. HubSpot’s revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

HUBS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $930.00 to $970.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $640.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $796.00 to $862.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen upgraded shares of HubSpot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $748.96.

In other HubSpot news, General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $840.00, for a total transaction of $639,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.70, for a total transaction of $9,581,184.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,099 shares of company stock worth $46,166,705. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth $1,912,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 581,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $382,446,000 after buying an additional 10,359 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 7,805 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,145,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 1,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,707,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUBS opened at $544.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $569.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $670.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. HubSpot has a one year low of $403.00 and a one year high of $866.00. The firm has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -328.27 and a beta of 1.72.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

