Seaport Res Ptn Reaffirms Buy Rating for FMC (NYSE:FMC)

FMC (NYSE:FMC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of FMC from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of FMC from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of FMC from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of FMC from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FMC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.73.

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $117.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.96. FMC has a one year low of $87.27 and a one year high of $122.50. The company has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.85.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. FMC had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that FMC will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FMC during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in FMC by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in FMC by 5,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in FMC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of FMC by 224.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

