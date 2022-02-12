Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a growth of 630.0% from the January 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ATBPF shares. downgraded shares of Antibe Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Leede Jones Gab downgraded shares of Antibe Therapeutics from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

ATBPF stock opened at $0.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.25. Antibe Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $5.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.82.

Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million. Antibe Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.35% and a negative net margin of 244.59%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Antibe Therapeutics will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antibe Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of medicines for pain and inflammation. It operates through the Antibe Therapeutics and Citagenix segments. The Antibe Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products. The Citagenix segment involves in the development and sale of regenerative medicines serving the dental and orthopedic market places.

