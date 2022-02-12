Short Interest in BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) Drops By 77.4%

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 424,200 shares, a decrease of 77.4% from the January 15th total of 1,876,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.7 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BAE Systems stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 777,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,407 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BAE Systems were worth $5,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

BAESF stock opened at $8.15 on Friday. BAE Systems has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $8.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.74.

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

