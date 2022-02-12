Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 246,200 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 49.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 248,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 246,200 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $15,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 582.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 433,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,683,000 after acquiring an additional 370,000 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 313,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,550,000 after acquiring an additional 33,036 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 81.5% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 18,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 8,295 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 304,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,021,000 after acquiring an additional 21,529 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 62,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $62.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.68 and a 52-week high of $83.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.55. The firm has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.44.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.38. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 5.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 6.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Argus raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.58.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

