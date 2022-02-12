Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.170-$0.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $72 million-$74 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $75.69 million.Radware also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of RDWR stock opened at $30.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.00. Radware has a twelve month low of $24.93 and a twelve month high of $42.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.79.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. Radware had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 5.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Radware will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RDWR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Radware from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Radware in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Oppenheimer lowered Radware from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Radware from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Radware from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Radware in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Radware by 50.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Radware by 6.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,657 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Radware by 1.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Radware by 17.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 14,337 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

